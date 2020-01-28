Fire damages house trailer in Milford

Fire damaged a home in Milford early Tuesday morning.

Both the owner of the home and her dog were able to make it out safely.

Fire crews were called to the Sunset Trailer Park just before 1 a.m.

Officials say they were able to quickly put out the fire in the single wide trailer.

According to authorities the fire started in the bedroom and was likely caused by smoking materials coming into contact with bedding.

The American Red Cross is helping the woman that lived in the home.

