Fire damages historic home in Hallowell

Fire fighters in Hallowell saving an historic home from going up in flames.

Crews were called to Second Street around 3:45 Sunday morning.

According to the Hallowell Fire Department's Facebook page, flames were coming from the hallway of the home and going up the stairs to the second floor.

Fire fighters were able to contain the fire to that hall and stairs area.

No one was injured and the family living in the home does have a place to stay.

Hallowell Fire Chief James Owens told the Morning Sentinel that the fire might have started near the washer or dryer.

He adds closed doors inside the home helped to keep the flames from spreading.