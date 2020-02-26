Fire damages Presque Isle duplex

A fire Tuesday afternoon has displaced a family in Presque Isle.

Fire crews say when they arrived one side of the duplex on Mic Mac Drive was fully involved.

The family was home at the time, but were able to get out safely.

We're told the fire department was also able to rescue a small dog.

The dog was taken to the vet and authorities say it's doing fine.

The fire caused extensive damage, but officials say the home is still structurally sound.

We're told the cause was a cooking stove fire.