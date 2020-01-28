Fire damages Bangor home

Bangor fire officials are trying to figure out what sparked a fire at an Essex Street home.

The call came in around 6 p.m.

When firefighters got to the residence, they say there was heavy fire and smoke coming from the basement.

Bangor fire officials tell us one person was inside at the time and got out safely.

"He could smell some smoke. He went down into the basement noticed there was smoke, opened the door and saw that there was fire. He made a quick attempt to put it out and quickly realized it was beyond what he could handle. He wisely got out of the building and stayed out which is exactly what we want people to do," Bangor Assistant Fire Chief, Greg Hodge said.

Hodge told us there were working smoke detectors in the home.

He said all three floors of the home sustained damage.