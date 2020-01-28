Fire crews respond to broken gas line in Bangor

Fire crews in Bangor responded to a burst gas line behind the Hollywood Casino Tuesday morning.

Officials say a group of contractors were demolishing unused storage tanks behind the casino when they tried to move an above ground gas line.

The line broke and the immediate area was evacuated.

Crews were able to shut off the gas quickly and contained the area, they say there is no threat to the public.

"The winds worked in our favor and everything was blowing away from the building around here. Out of an abundance of caution we did monitor for gas, in both Hollywood Casino, Geaghan's and the Fire Side Inn," said Assistant Bangor Fire Chief Greg Hodge.

Officials say the investigation is still ongoing.