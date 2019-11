Officials say one man is dead following a fire in Troy.

Crews were called to a mobile home on North Dixmont Road around 4:30 Wednesday evening to find fire coming from the home

They say they found a middle-aged man inside.

We're told he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The person was home alone. There was an animal- a dog that was also reported to be in the residence"

The State Fire Marshal's Office says they will be working throughout the night to determine a cause.