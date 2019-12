Fire crews responded to a small house fire in Waterville Thursday evening.

The Waterville Fire Department was called to Oak Street just before 5:00p.m.

Officials say the fire started in the attic spreading a little to the second floor but was quickly contained.

Everyone inside the home made it out safely by the time crews arrived.

Fire crews from Waterville, Fairfield, and Winslow were on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.