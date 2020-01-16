Fire crews battle home fire in Sidney

Fire crews responded to a home fire in Sidney Thursday evening.

Officials say they were dispatched to a home on Bartlett Rd. around 5:00p.m.

No people were home at the time, but two cats are unaccounted for.

Five fire departments responded to the scene.

Officials don't know the cause of the fire at this point.

The State Fire Marshall's Office has been called to investigate.

"We're trying to get it under control at this point," said Sidney Fire Chief Richard Jandreau. "It's hard to get to becasuse everything collapsed in on the first floor so we have multiple layers of lumber that we to get through to try to get the fire out from underneath."

The homeowner is staying with family.