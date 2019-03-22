Fire chiefs and firefighters support bill aimed at recruiting and retaining firefighters

Fire chiefs and volunteer firefighters were in Augusta Friday to back a bill aimed at helping recruit and retain firefighters.

Sponsored by Sen. Erin Herbig, D-Waldo County, it would create financial incentives for volunteer firefighters that they would earn through a points program.

They would receive the money in a system similar to a retirement account.

Programs like this exist in 40 other states.

"Maine's public safety systems, communities, and families depend on our often overstretched and underfunded fire departments, and we've neglected their needs for far too long," said Sen. Herbig. "Let's be clear: this bill I have submitted today is about rural Maine and our state's refusal to do much about the fact that we're struggling to recruit and retain volunteer firefighters."

Fire chiefs also spoke in favor of this legislation.

"This bill presents a good opportunity for us to entice younger people to join their local fire department by creating a yearly service benefit," said Rep. Tim Theriault, who is also China's Fire Chief. "It encourages firefighters to stay in a town's department and have a goal to work to achieve."

No one testified against the bill.