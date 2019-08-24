Fire breaks out at Old Town Mill

A fire broke out at the Old Town mill this morning.

It happened just after nine.

Firefighters from at least six communities responded.

We're told the fire happened at an isolated area of the mill and was knocked down quickly.

"There's a couple of areas that have some damage but my understanding is that this is an area of the mill that they are not utilizing at this time so, they're going to get that back up and running shortly I'm sure," says Scott Wilcox, Public Infomation Officer, Old Town.

This was the second fire at N-D Paper since July of this year.

