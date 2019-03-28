Fire badly damages Ellsworth home

Emergency crews from all over Hancock county were called in to fight a fire in Ellsworth Thursday afternoon.

Oak Street in Ellsworth was shut down for hours.

Officials say people who live in the home called in the fire.

Everyone made it out safely.

Ellsworth's Fire Chief says it seems the fire started in the basement.

He said fire spread quickly up walls and across floors and was very difficult to get under control.

The home sustained significant damage.

There was a scary moment when a firefighter was unaccounted for.

"We did at one point declare that we needed everyone out of the building so, we did the air horns to evacuate," said Chief Richard Tupper. "Once we got everyone out, we tried to do a power report. We did come up with what we thought was a firefighter missing. We had instantly called a mayday until we could confirm that firefighter was out of the building."

The chief said a lack of manpower at first and strong winds were issues they had to contend with.

No word yet on what started the fire.