Fire Marshal's Office releases findings about Farmington explosion, still no word on what caused the spark

Four months after the deadly explosion that leveled the LEAP, Incorporated building in Farmington and killed a firefighter, the Fire Marshals Office has released its findings.

Information about the severing of the underground propane line had been made public after fallen firefighter Michael Bell's daughter's testimony to lawmakers this week.

Investigators confirmed her account, saying the line was cut during the installation of one of four metal bollards that were drilled into the ground near the building.

Each bollard had an auger head wide enough to drill through the ground, and one of those cut through the line which was covered by a plastic protective sleeve.

Investigators determined the fuel line was buried about 2 ½ to 3 feet under the parking lot which had been paved just months after the line was placed.

According to authorities, the bollards were installed by Techno Metal Posts of Manchester on September 10th, six days before the blast.

Each of the ten foot long posts was drilled into the paved parking lot and were installed to protect an outside air conditioning unit located next to the building.

The propane line that was cut by the auger connected the outside propane tank to the LEAP building through the basement wall at the rear corner.

The blast happened on Monday.

The Friday before, LEAP maintenance manager Larry Lord found the 500 gallon propane tank to be empty and called to have it refilled that day.

One of Lord's coworkers arrived at work the morning of the blast and reported feeling dizzy after being inside a short time.

Lord and that worker found the propane tank was once again empty.

Lord notified the fire department as he opened windows and doors and evacuated his other coworkers.

At 8:13 am, firefighters arrived and went to the basement with lord to find out what was causing the leak.

Other firefighters went through the building to be sure no one else was inside.

At 8:28, the building exploded.

Captain Michael Bell died in the blast, six other firefighters were hurt, as as Larry Lord, who remains hospitalized.

Investigators have still not said what sparked the explosion, but they say no criminal charges are anticipated.

