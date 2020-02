Cash Maine can get you free help on your taxes if your household makes less than $56,000 a year.

The program pairs you with an IRS certified tax preparer to help you file.

The United Way of Eastern Maine coordinates the program that covers Penobscot, Piscataquis, Washington, Waldo, and Hancock counties.

Last year, Eastern Maine Cash saved 4,500 Mainers an estimated $750,000 in tax prep fees.

They also saw 3.5 million in tax refunds.