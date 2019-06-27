Financial assistance available for National Guard members at Husson University

National Guard members can now get financial assistance for Husson University.

Husson is the first private college to take part in the Maine National Guard Tuition Assistance program.

A new law paved the way. School officials say Husson's the first to meet state requirements for it.

Jason Smith is a Husson student and guard member.

He says he can now benefit from an opportunity others like him have gotten in the past from state colleges.

"So, this now allows me to put a little more money towards schooling and not have to take out as many loans," said Smith.

"At Husson, it just feels like it's our turn to offer them a service as well so we were honored to be able to be the first to participate in the particular program," said Danielle Leighton with Veterans Administration.

