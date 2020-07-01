Maine enters Stage 3 of Governor Mills' reopening plan

The penultimate stage of Governor Mills' reopening plan will be take effect on Wednesday, July 1.

Spas, amusement and water parks, bowling alleys, movie theaters and performing arts venues can reopen, as long as they follow the state's COVID-19 prevention checklists.

Businesses are limited to 50 people in enclosed spaces.

In the original Phase 3 plan, bars and tasting rooms were allowed to serve customers indoors.

However, the Mills administration delayed that plan last week following outbreaks of the virus in other states stemming from visiting bars.