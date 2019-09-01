Final push begins for 'people's veto' referendums in Maine

Organizers of Maine ballot measures aimed at undoing the Death With Dignity Act, restoring religious exemptions for vaccines, and stopping taxpayer funding for abortions through Medicaid are making a final push for petitions to stop the laws from going into effect.

The state did not receive any signatures in time for any so-called "people's veto" referendums to appear on the November ballot. But those efforts are still alive.

Petition gatherers have until Sept. 18 to submit more than 63,000 signatures to stop the laws from going into effect until a statewide vote next year.

The November ballot will feature just two statewide questions: a $105 million transportation bond and a constitutional amendment aimed at making it easier for disabled people to sign petitions.