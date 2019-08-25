Final day of the 132nd Piscataquis Valley Fair

The one-hundred and thirty-second Piscataquis Valley Fair finished up today.

All weekend families have enjoyed rides, plenty of food, and great games.

"This is one of the biggest events of Piscataquis County. We run about 15,000 people through here every year. Our gates are up everyday this year so we're doing fantastic," said Rusty Weymouth, President of the Piscataquis Valley Fair.

"The animal land is very popular with the kids. We probably for a small fair we have as much animals on the grounds as anybody," said Weymouth.

The last day of the fair also had a demolition derby, horse pulls and kids tractor pulls.