Film screening in Bangor raises awareness about opiate crisis

Getting the conversation started about the opiate crisis and raising awareness; that's why Points North Institute hosted a screening of the Netflix documentary “Recovery Boys” in Bangor.

The film takes place in West Virginia and tells the story of four men recovering from opioid addiction.

The director of the film says this issue is not only relevant in Maine, but also helps smash the stigma surrounding the opioid crisis.

Elaine Sheldon, the Director, said, "It's important to show stories of recovery to give people hope, to have a better understanding of the challenges people face when they are trying to overcome substance abuse disorder and to really open people's eyes about how this is a community problem to solve it.

A panel discussion was held after the movie to talk about the resources available to Mainers.

If you or someone you know is suffering from substance abuse and needs help - call 211.

There will be screenings of this film, all around the state. For more information, head to https://pointsnorthinstitute.org/community/points-north-impact/recovery-in-maine/