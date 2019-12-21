"Fill the Kia Soul" event helps give toys to low-income families

Saturday was the last day to donate gifts for the “Fill the Kia Soul” event.

Folks were able to drop by Motifs Hair and Tanning to contribute to the cause.

Toys collected from the event are given out to kids in low-income families.

For each item donated, donators were entered into a giveaway.

“House fires, loss of job, domestic violence, we help a lot of those types of situations, so it really helps those people lift their spirits during the holiday,” says Winter Annalen-Rose, an organizer. “One less thing to worry about."

They aim to gift 3 toys per child, however extra donations mean more gifts per child.

