Waldo County was busy eating, drinking and raising money Saturday afternoon.

The third annual "Fill That Shed Fundraiser" was hosted Saturday at the Lake St. George Brewery in Liberty.

The family-style pig roast was held to benefit the Waldo County Woodshed, a local organization run entirely by volunteers that provides firewood to families in need in Waldo County.

We're told this winter, the Woodshed provided firewood to more than 170 families.