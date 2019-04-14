Fighting Eagles Boxing Club holds annual fundraiser

Raising money to punch out Parkinson's Disease. That's what a group of Husson University students were doing Sunday morning in Bangor.

The students from the Fighting Eagles Boxing Club held their annual pancake breakfast.

The goal is to raise money to buy equipment for the club while raising awareness about Parkinson's Disease- a progressive affliction that affects the nervous system.

"This is completely student run. This is completely student operated. It's kind of fantastic that we've been able to create something that will hopefully have a lasting impression in the community," said Teresa Rock of the Fighting Eagles Boxing Club.

This is the second year the club has sponsored this event.