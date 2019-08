On Tuesday, George Mathis Sergeant of Arms, Patriot Riders of ME chapter 3 and Linda McBreaity sat down with Brian Sullivan to look ahead to their Fifth Annual cookout.

The event takes place on Friday August 30th from 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

at the veterans home, Hogan Road, Bangor.

Motor cycle with side cars and slingshots, music and great food will offer a delicious backdrop to the day's proceedings. Rides will start at 11:00 am.