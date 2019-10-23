Fields4Kids 4/K set for November 2 in Bangor

The Fields4Kids 4/K fundraiser comes up on Saturday, November 2.

The Race starts at Fields4Kids 129 Farm Road in Bangor,

Registration is at 9:00 a.m. with the race set to start at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets: $15 for kids, $25 for adults and $75 for families.

Costumes are welcomed.

You can participate as a team. So sign up with members of your school soccer team, your hockey team, basketball or even your travel teams. Come out and challenge yourself in this 4/K and show your support for Kids throughout the community.

There will be games and activities going on inside Fields4Kids so parents can run the race and their children who don't want to run can have fun too.

All money raised goes to benefit youth and adult programming keeping people active indoor during the winter months.

Visit racewire.com/register.