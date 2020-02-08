Fields Pond Audubon Center hosts a "Winter Fun Day"

Families got a chance to learn all about the outdoors today.

The Fields Pond Audubon Center hosted a special "Winter Fun Day", with special indoor and outdoor events.

The hope was to teach the community about the forests of Maine.

There were special arts and crafts where kids could make paw prints, pelts on display, and even a free "ice magic" show.

The center said that the event was a fun way for kids to experience winter.

“Just an opportunity for people to enjoy the outdoors in the wintertime,” says David Lamon, the manager. “Have families come to have the experience, just celebrating the winter season."

To see more of the center's upcoming events, go to maineaudubon.org.

