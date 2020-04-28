Fiddleheads 101 Zoom event

It's fiddlehead season in Maine...and if you're new to this phenomenon, there's a class coming up that's fit just for you.

Fiddleheads 101 is happening Wednesday afternoon starting at 2 p.m. via Zoom.

It's being presented by the Ellsworth Public Library and University of Maine Cooperative Extension in Franklin County.

Folks can learn about the science and sustainability of the spring greens as well as safe cooking tips.

Preregistration is required to attend.

You can find a Zoom link to the event at http://www.ellsworth.lib.me.us/