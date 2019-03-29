Fiddle Fever in Belfast

A fun, and family friendly event filling Belfast with the sweet founds of fiddles Friday night..

Fiddle Fever drew quite the crowd to the Belfast Unitarian Universalist Church.

The show featured a pair of groups..

The Franklin County Fiddlers and the Belfast Bay Fiddlers there for your listening pleasure...

"It's feel good music," said Rick Fitzsimmons of the Belfast Bay Fiddlers. "It's absolutely feel good music. Get your feet moving and you end up with a smile that won't quit."

The event was free, but did accept donations - which went to help pay for the cost of putting the show on.