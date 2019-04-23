Fiberight waste and recycling facility accepts first load of garbage on Earth Day

Fiberight's waste and recycling facility in Hampden received its first delivery of trash on Earth Day yesterday.

Officials say that load came from the town of Hampden.

They say they brought in about 20 tons Monday, and today, several more loads were brought in from the Mount Desert area.

Thursday, even more deliveries will come in, according to the company, and more towns will be brought on board in the coming weeks so that waste is not taken to the landfill.

The goal is that by July 1st, over 100 towns will all be bringing their solid waste to the Hampden facility.