Fiber College event teaches how to harness the beauty of nature

"We use the word college very specifically to mean a group of passionate people that are coming together to learn." says Astrig Tanguay, Creative Director for the Fiber College of Maine.

It's an annual five day gathering of artists at Searsport Shores Ocean Campground.

"Whether it's made of wire or wood or wool or cotton or linen. It's all about making things."

Instructors come from all over the world to teach their craft, everything from chainmail to basket weaving to machine knitting. Allysun West is the machine knitting instructor.

"You're still doing all the work yourself and moving the stitches to other stitches and creating your own design."

She says she has as much fun teaching as her students do learning. "Their energy is so amazing that it just makes it so fun."

There is something for everyone, from multi-day workshops requiring registration to simple one hour sessions you can walk up and join.

"Anybody who comes in and buys a 12 dollar ticket gets a free class." says Tanguay.

Mary DeLano teaches Eco printing.

"Eco printing is a process where you put plants on fabric and roll them up and steam them and capture an image of the plant. I love sharing my knowledge and my passion with other people. I love seeing them get excited."

"I mean, what's not to love?" says West. "It's a bunch of amazing people coming together to work with fiber and textiles and yarn and fabric and dyes and nature and this beautiful campground by the water. I mean I can't say enough about it."

The weekend kicks off with a free 'Makers Market' on Friday. For more information visit fibercollege.org

