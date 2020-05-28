Fewer people were hitting the road on Memorial Day weekend

YORK, Maine (AP) The Maine Turnpike Authority says Memorial Day traffic was down compared to previous year for the holiday that marks the unofficial start of summer.
Executive Director Peter Mills said half the number of vehicles went through toll plazas compared to the same period last year.
He says the drop was most extreme at the state’s gateway toll plaza in York, indicating few tourists from southern New England were hitting the road.
The authority had predicted fewer people would be traveling because of the coronavirus pandemic.