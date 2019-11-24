Festival of Trees returns for its eighth year at the Anah Shrine

The Anah Shriners got in the festive spirit in Bangor this morning.

It was for the eighth annual Festival of Trees, where people could buy tickets for a chance to win a fully decorated tree from a variety of sponsors.

They could also get their picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus or swing by the cafe for a snack.

"There are sixty-two wonderfully decorated trees by our business sponsors, live wreaths for sale, Santa Claus is on the stage every day, cash calendars, cafes open for great meals and things like that. it's just a holiday event," says Tom Seymour, the Dir. of Festival of Trees.

The festival ends next Sunday.

All proceeds go to the Anah Shrine.

