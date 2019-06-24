Festival goers eat tens of thousands of whoopie pies

The 10th Annual Whoopie Pie Festival in Dover-Foxcroft was a sweet success.

Organizers estimate 7,500 people were at the event Saturday.

Tens of thousands of whoopie pies were taste tested, and some of the bakers walked away with bragging rights.

Festival attendees voted Countryside Restaurant and Bakery from Corinth as this year's "Best Whoopie Pie Baker."

Countryside also landed the title of "Best New Baker."

The popular vote landed Sweetie Pies from Dexter the "Best Allen's Coffee Flavored Brandy Whoopie Pie," and they also were awarded "Most Creative Whoopie Pie Name" for their "Mornin' Whoopie."

Those who decided to take on the whoopie pie eating challenge included Corey Atwood from Mattawamkeag and Jeremy Plumstead from Pittsfield who won in their respective age groups.

