Festival features pumpkins big and small, on land and water

The folks in Damariscotta are once again showing their love for pumpkins.

The annual Pumpkinfest and Regatta is getting underway in earnest Saturday in the waterfront town in Maine. It features a zombie run, a "Giant Pumpkin Parade," a pumpkin pie-eating contest and a pumpkin drop, among other events.

It all leads up to the main event on Monday.

That's when people who've spent the weekend carving giant gourds and transforming them into watercraft will put them to test for a race. The event in the town harbor features separate "paddleboat" and "powerboat" categories.