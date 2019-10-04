Felony charge dropped against Ellsworth teen accused of violent threat in chat group

The case against a 14-year-old boy from Ellsworth accused of threatening to have someone killed in a social media chat group has been wrapped up.

The boy was initially charged with solicitation to commit murder, a felony, along with a misdemeanor crime of terrorizing.

District Attorney Matt Foster says the more serious charge was dismissed and he can't comment on the outcome of the case because of the age of the boy.

A 16-year-old boy from Brewer was also arrested in the case in March.

He was charged with suspicion of terrorizing.

Foster say that boy's case was also resolved in juvenile court.