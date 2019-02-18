Feeding fans during tourney week at the Cross Insurance Center

For many in Maine, their February break is being spent at the basketball tournament in Bangor.

Thousands are expected at the Cross Insurance Center this week.

Feeding the hungry fans is a team effort in itself.

Joy Hollowell takes us behind the scenes.

"It's probably our longest event because our days start at 8 in the morning and go until 10 o'clock at night."

Mark Strang is the director of food and beverage at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. During the 8 consecutive days of the basketball tournament, he and his staff concentrate on keeping the concession stands stocked.

"I think our number one seller here is popcorn and chicken fingers and fries," says Strang. "And the good thing about the fries is it's Maine potatoes, so we're supporting local."

The staff also provides breakfast, lunch, and dinner to members of the Maine Principals' Association

"So they have a separate menu that we do, and it all comes out of (our) little kitchen," says Strang.

Strang looks at last year's tournament numbers to try and gauge concession counts for this year's crowds.

"The only thing that makes it hard is that it's not the same teams playing," he says. "But it's still Class B, C, and D, so you know what the draw is. And I've been here my whole life so I know the tournaments. You know which games are going to draw more so you base it on that"

So just how much food does a tournament crowd eat in a week? Last year, about 1,500 hot dogs and 1,000 hamburgers were purchased. More than a couple thousand baskets of chicken tenders fed the fans. And about 30,000 sodas were sold during the 8 days.

"That's a lot of beverages," says Strang, smiling.

And then, there's the cotton candy.

"I didn't order enough this year," admits Strang, "so the first night, we almost ran out of like eight cases of it. So we got more coming in this week."

New on the menu this year - mac and cheese. Strang says he's also working to find additional staff to sell food in the stands.