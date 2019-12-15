Feds to help far northern Maine city improve water services

Maine's senators say one of the most northeastern cities in the U.S. is getting help from the federal government to improve essential services.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King said Thursday the Caribou Utilities District has received a grant of $1.4 million and a loan of $4.2 million via the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Office of Rural Development.

The money's intended to upgrade the city's wastewater treatment facility and collection system. Collins and King said the funding is important to preserve water quality and public health, increase operational efficiencies at the treatment facility, and protect the surrounding environment.