Leaders in the Maine Legislature: Feds must step up to protect lobster fishery

Leaders in the Maine Legislature are calling on the federal government to protect the lobster fishery in the wake of a ruling about protection of rare whales.

A federal judge ruled earlier this month that the federal government’s failure to protect North Atlantic right whales constituted a violation of the Endangered Species Act.

A bipartisan group of Maine legislators sent a letter to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Monday calling for “decisive federal action” on the subject.

The judge said in his ruling that a remedy would be determined in the future.