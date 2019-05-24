Federal jury finds that Augusta police officer did not use excessive force

A federal jury has determined an Augusta police officer did not use excessive force when she shot a man in 2015.

Jason Begin filed a civil lawsuit against Officer Laura Drouin.

The jury deliberated for about an hour this morning before reaching its decision.

Begin was shot three times by Drouin at Riverview Psychiatric Hospital after he pulled out a knife and slashed both of his arms.

In closing statements, Begin's attorneys said he was only trying to harm himself and didn't threaten anyone else.

But witnesses testified they did feel threatened and had no clue what Begin's intentions were when he pulled out the knife.

