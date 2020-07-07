Federal judge upholds Maine's strict internet privacy law

A federal judge has rejected a challenge by internet service providers and upheld Maine’s “opt-in” web privacy law, one of the strictest in the nation.

Judge Lance Walker ruled Tuesday that four industry associations failed to show how the law violates the First Amendment and he rejected the argument that it conflicts with existing federal law.

The state law prohibits internet service providers from using, disclosing, selling or granting access to a customer’s personal information unless a customer gives the provider permission to do so.

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey called the ruling "a huge victory for Maine consumers."

