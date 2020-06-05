Federal judge denies activist's attempt to block Guilford road closures

A federal judge in Bangor has denied a lawsuit filed by a Blue Hill man who tried to block road closures in Guilford for President Trump's visit Friday.

Activist Khalif Williams argued the closures violated his constitutional rights.

Due to the President's trip to Puritan Medical Products, some streets in Guilford have restricted access.

Williams argued those closures would prevent him from getting from Blue Hill to the area near President Trump, and limit his ability to meaningfully protest. The lawsuit also argued that since Trump supporters were already in the town, Williams wouldn't have equal access.

U.S. District Court Judge Lance Walker made his ruling Friday morning.

He says that despite Williams fear that "all roads into Guilford" will be blocked, there is no evidence to show the closures would prevent Williams from getting to the town. He ruled the plan allows for reasonable pedestrian movement and assembly downtown.