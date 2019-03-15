Federal judge awards $2.1 million to former Hancock Co. man cleared of sexually assaulting wife

A federal judge has awarded a former Hancock County man cleared of sexually assaulting his ex-wife more than $2.1 million in damages.

The case involves Vladek Filler, who used to live in Gouldsboro.

Filler's lawyer Thomas Hallett tells TV5 the judge ordered a nurse to pay nearly $1.8 million of the sum.

The judge determined Linda Gleason coached Filler's ex-wife in 2007 to build a false case against Filler.

Last fall, Filler's federal lawsuit against more than a dozen other defendants was settled for $375,000.

Among the people Filler sued - the county, police, the district attorney's office and the lead prosecutor, Mary Kellett.

He said he was denied a fair trial and was the victim of defamation and malicious prosecution.

Filler was convicted of sexually assaulting his wife in 2009, but that was overturned two years later.

A judge ruled evidence was left out of the trial and Kellett made improper statements to the jury.

Kellett eventually admitted she violated rules of the Maine Bar and was disciplined.

Filler's lawyer says the case was the first time where state prosecutors paid to settle a suit involving prosecuting misconduct.

Linda Gleason was the last defendant in the case.

But Filler's lawyer says she cannot be located and she never appeared in court.

A default judgment was ordered against her.

