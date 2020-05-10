Federal judge rules in favor of Governor Mills regarding in-person church services

A federal judge has ruled that Governor Mills’ prohibition on in-person worship services does not violate the First Amendment.

Leaders of Calvary Chapel in Orrington filed a lawsuit against Governor Mills last week over her stay-at-home mandate.

The church argued the executive order is unconstitutional and violates freedom of religion under the First Amendment.

The federal judge ruled Saturday that prohibiting in-person worship services was in the public interest due to the pandemic.

After the church filed the lawsuit last week, they planned to defy Governor Mills’ order and hold services in its buildings Sunday.

But, a couple of days later Pastor Ken Graves told the congregation they would return to drive-in worship services since social distancing rules would only allow for 10 people in the chapel.

Graves’s lawyers have already appealed in federal court.

