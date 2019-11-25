Federal funding to increase access to telemedicine projects

More than $2 million has been awarded to help with telemedicine projects around Maine.

The USDA funding will help six Maine organizations expand online services, letting them reach more people.

Projects include the Children's Center which will use the money for a program using tablets to create a technology library, to help families in the Augusta, Farmington and Skowhegan areas.

Northern Light Health will use its share of the money for a telemedicine project in six hospitals.

And the UMaine System will upgrade distance learning technology to provide teaching services to students in rural Maine.

