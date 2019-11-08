Federal funding to help support prevention efforts and create drug free communities

More than $2 million in federal funding will help support efforts to keep Maine communities drug free.

Organizations benefiting include Gardiner Area Substance Use Prevention Coalition, Bangor Public Health Advisory Board Substance Abuse Prevention Task Force, Somerset Public Health, and Healthy Acadia--which provides services in Hancock and Washington Counties.

Also getting funds will be the Healthy Community Coalition in Franklin County, Healthy Sebasticook Valley Coalition, and Mid-Maine Substance Use Prevention Coalition, which serves many towns in the Waterville region.