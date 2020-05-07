Federal funding is on the way for more COVID-19 testing in Maine.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is awarding more than 4.7 million dollars to health centers in the state.

The money will go to Health Resources and Services Administration funded centers.

It's going to 18 facilities around the state including Bucksport Regional Health Center, Health Access Network in Lincoln and Penobscot Community Health Center in Bangor.

The money going to health centers across the U.S. is coming from the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act.

It's to promote widespread testing which experts say is a critical step in reopening the country.