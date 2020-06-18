Group calls on Maine senators to pass Heroes Act

A group of Mainers is calling on Senators Susan Collins and Angus King to pass the Heroes Act.

That's why all these cars were caravanning outside of the Federal Building in Bangor Thursday afternoon.

This group is made up of state employees, first responders, union members, and more.

The house has already passed the act, which would offer more relief money in the wake of the pandemic.

People here say it's time for the senate to help those on the frontlines and many more who have felt the impacts of COVID-19.

"Fire departments of all sizes already have shortages of personnel, PPE's and Other necessary equipment and when firefighters and EMS personnel are quarantined it leaves our fire departments with gaps and the ability to respond to regular emergencies and increased call volumes during a time of community anxiety., Pres., IAFF LOCAL 772, said.

"What we need right now is food, housing, healthcare, and public services. We demand that the Senate pass the heroes act now,” Dr. Katie Corlew, President of Food and Medicine said.

During the caravan, a man sat down in front of one of the cars.

He tells TV5 he was upset about the amount of noise including the honking.

One of the organizers tells us once they heard of his complaints, they drove around quietly.