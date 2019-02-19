February recognized as 211 month

The month of February is recognized as 211 month.

211 is there for Mainers who seek help finding shelter, substance abuse treatment, even job training.

It's free to everyone who lives in Maine.

By dialing or texting 2-1-1, specialists are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"Every day Mainers are going about their business whether it is for themselves or someone else and they need help getting started to look for services. So, it could be, something like looking for heating assistance here in the winter we know that is a really common challenge for a lot of Mainers. It could be for an aging parent or grandparent and you don't know what to look for home health services. It could be that you are someone that is struggling with an opioid use disorder or you have a loved one that is and you just don't know where to go for help."

The 211 Maine contact center is located in South Portland.