A local organization is bringing attention to abuse and dating violence among young adults.

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month.

Casey Faulkingham works with Partners for Peace.

She says with this type of abuse, power, and control over another person is the biggest thing to look out for.

Faulkingham said, "Lots of jealousy. Not letting the other person do something that maybe they want to do or just putting restrictions on what they can and can't do. What they can and can't wear. What they can and can't eat."

She said 1/3 of teens experience dating abuse.

It's highest among 16 through 24-year-olds.

If you or someone you know is going through this or has been affected, partners for peace has a 24-hour helpline.

You can talk with an advocate at 1-800-863-9909.