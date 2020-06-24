Father of woman who died while in jail files lawsuit against sheriff, corrections officers

The Penobscot County Sheriff and four Penobscot County jail employees are being sued by the father of a woman who died while in custody.

37-year-old Jennifer Dyer died after being taken from the jail to the hospital in June of 2018.

She had been arrested a day earlier for driving with a suspended license and unpaid court fines.

In the lawsuit, Walter Dyer, of Greenbush, says his daughter was evaluated by jail staff for shortness of breath during the intake process.

Her condition was due to a pre-existing medical issue.

According to court documents, jail staff noted if Dyer's condition worsened, she should be taken to the hospital.

The lawsuit alleges when Dyer later said she needed to be seen by medical staff, it was not provided.

The medical examiner found her death was due to drug intoxication but her breathing condition was a factor.

Walter Dyer is asking the court for unspecified damages.