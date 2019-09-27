Father of baby who died from overdose turns himself in to Bangor police

A man wanted by authorities has turned himself into Bangor Police.

31-year-old Shane Smith of Winterport is the biological father of a 1 year old that authorities say died after the baby's mother rubbed drugs on the child's gums.

He's charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

The baby's mother, 33-year-old Kimberly Nelligan, pleaded not guilty to the same charge.

Police were called to a trailer park in Bangor in October of last year for a report of an unresponsive child. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner found that the cause of death was probable toxic effects of Fentanyl.

Court documents state Smith told police Nelligan rubbed drug residue on the inside of the baby's gums to help her sleep.

Smith had reportedly made arrangements to turn himself in, but then stopped talking to police.

He's due in court Friday for an initial appearance.

