Father, daughter sentenced in Millinocket murder case

A father and daughter have been sentenced in connection with a deadly home invasion in Millinocket more than a year ago.

44-year old Tony Locklear was ordered Wednesday to spend the rest of his life in prison for murder, elevated aggravated assault and robbery.

Locklear’s 22-year old daughter, Alexis, received a one-year sentence for robbery. She's already served all of that time in jail.

Both of them pleaded guilty in January.

In December 2017, Wayne LaPierre and his wife, Diem, were shot in their home.

Wayne died at a hospital three days later.

A murder charge against Alexis Locklear was dropped in exchange for testimony during the trial of her boyfriend, 39-year-old Christopher Murray.

He was found guilty of murder last month.

Murray's sentencing was initially set for Wednesday, too, but it was postponed.

